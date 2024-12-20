Hydrogen-powered RIB H2Ocean set for sea trials

Hydrogen as a marine fuel continues to make inroads into new sectors. Now, two Christchurch, New Zealand-based companies have collaborated to design a hydrogen fueled rigid inflatable boat (RIB), the H2Ocean. The companies, zero-emission transition technology specialist Fabrum and RIB builder King Watercraft, say that the H2Ocean is suitable for tourism, commercial and leisure activities and will begin sea trials in January 2025.

The boat can be adapted to suit the environment and operations of the end user – and be equipped to carry up to 12 people, suiting it for tourism and ferrying activities, or fewer people and specialist equipment, making it ideal for coast guard, servicing and event-based activities.

The H2Ocean carries 18 kilograms of 350 bar gaseous hydrogen, supplied to a fuel cell, which in turn maintains charging to a battery bank that is used to power the two electric stern propulsion units.

“In collaboration with King Watercraft, we are bringing our expertise in hydrogen propulsion systems to this project, which showcases how hydrogen can support a new future pathway for the marine industry to decarbonize,” said Fabrum executive chair at Fabrum. “This initiative has added significance as our companies are based in Christchurch, fast becoming known as the Hydrogen City of New Zealand.”

“For over 10 years, we have focused on producing bespoke RIBS designed specifically for the needs of our customers in New Zealand and beyond,” said Will King, founder and managing director of King Watercraft. “What makes us unique is our ability to push design boundaries to stand out from the crowd, always striving to be one step ahead. With a focus on being at the forefront of sustainable propulsion, the shared values of King Watercraft and Fabrum brought this idea to life and together, this project offers a lighter footprint for the marine industry here and around the world.”