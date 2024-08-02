Hornblower names Mike Flaskey CEO

Hornblower Group reports that Mike Flaskey has been appointed its new CEO effective immediately. Flaskey, who succeeds Kevin Rabbitt, has previously held senior leadership positions at Wyndham Vacation and Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Diamond Resorts.

At Diamond, Flaskey rose from chief sales & marketing Officer to COO, and ultimately CEO. He led a period of significant growth that culminated in its acquisition by Hilton Grand Vacations in 2021. Since then, he has served as a senior advisor to the McKinsey Travel, Leisure & Infrastructure practice and to the CEO of Capital Vacations. He also serves as an independent director for Invited Clubs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike as Hornblower’s new CEO,” said Jonathan Waggoner, co-head of the North American operating team at Strategic Value Partners, which emerged as Hornblower’s majority owner following its emergence from restructuring. “He has a clear vision for the future of Hornblower. He has a true passion for the operators who deliver our service day in and day out, and he has the experience needed to lead our company through the next phase of growth and innovation.”

“I am honored to join Hornblower Group at such an exciting time. I look forward to working with the talented team to continue building on the company’s strong foundation and to explore new opportunities for growth and success,” said Flaskey. “Hornblower is ahead of the curve with the significant experience-based initiatives across their business units. Touching over 20 million guests in-person annually in our various business units create unlimited flexibility to grow the company.”

Hornblower Group said that it wished to thank Kevin Rabbitt for his years at the helm of the company. “Kevin’s strategic vision and commitment to excellence have been pivotal in achieving key milestones and preparing the company for the future,” it said.