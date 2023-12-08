Hornbeck Offshore Services files for IPO

Covington, La., headquartered Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) is planning a return to public listing on the New York Stock Exchange and has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with the SEC.

Hornbeck Offshore was previously publicly listed, but emerged from a Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring in 2020 as a private entity. That restructuring involved a $100 million cash infusion of new equity capital led by the Special Opportunities Funds of Ares Management, as well as funds managed by Whitebox Advisors and Highbridge Capital Management. According to the IPO filing, Ares Management and affiliated entities are listed as owning 42% of the company prior to the offering.

In the IPO filing Hornbeck Offshore reports a revenue of $160.2 million for the July-to-September period this year, up from $124.5 million a year ago.

Many more interesting disclosures in the full SEC filing.

You can access it HERE