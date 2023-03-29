Hornbeck Offshore gets $8.4 million MSC contract mod

Hornbeck Offshore Operators LLC, Covington, Louisiana (N3220521C2296), has been awarded a $8,418,000 option (P00010) for the fixed-price portion of a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements to exercise a one-year option period for the operation of the offshore support vessel HOS Red Rock to provide support services in support of Navy operations.

This contract includes a one-year-firm period of the performance, three one-year options periods, and one 11-month option period which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $39,491,000.

Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by Feb. 28, 2026

The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va. , is the contracting activity.