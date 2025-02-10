Hornbeck awarded $48.3M Navy contract

Hornbeck Offshore Operators, Covington, La., has been awarded a $48,360,544 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220525C4134) for the operation and maintenance of four government-owned Transportation Auxiliary General Submarine Escort (T-AGSE) vessels.

The vessels under this award include USNS Arrowhead, USNS Eagleview, USNS Westwind, and USNS Black Powder. All were originally built as 250EDF class OSVs for Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) and subsequently acquired by the U.S. Government.

The contract includes a six-month base period with a six-month option. The contract will be performed in Kings Bay, Ga.; and Bangor, Washington, beginning March 1, 2025, based on the availability of funds clause at Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 52.232-18 and will utilize fiscal 2025 working capital funds (Navy), and will conclude Feb. 28, 2026, if the option is exercised. .

Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.