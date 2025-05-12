Höegh Evi converting Hoegh Gandria to FSRU for EGAS Written by Nick Blenkey









Höegh Evi, the former Höegh LNG, has signed a 10-year time charter agreement with Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS). It covers the deployment of the LNG carrier Hoegh Gandria as a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in Egypt. The FSRU Hoegh Gandria will be deployed in fourth quarter 2026 to the Port of Sumed, Egypt, ad will supply up to 1,000 mmscf/day of peak LNG regasification capacity, making it a critical part of Egypt’s energy infrastructure.

Höegh Evi acquired the 160,548 cubic meter Hoegh Gandria (ex Golar Seal) from Cool Company in in February 2023 with the intention of converting it from an LNG carrier to a high-capacity FSRU for long-term deployment. It says that its conversion to an FSRU will now begin “immediately,” to ensure its timely delivery to EGAS.

“Höegh Evi is proud of our longstanding role as a trusted energy infrastructure partner to Egypt and we are excited to begin the conversion of Hoegh Gandria to a floating import terminal, highlighting the unique flexibility of marine infrastructure,” sai Erik Nyheim, president and CEO of Höegh Evi. “We look forward to building on the successful long relationship we have with EGAS and supporting the growth of Egypt’s diversified energy system.”

The FSRU Hoegh Gandria will replace the Hoegh Galleon, which was deployed to Egypt in July 2024, on an interim charter from AIE and Höegh Evi. The Galleon will remain in Egypt for up to an additional year before deployment to the LNG terminal in Port Kembla, Australia in 2027.