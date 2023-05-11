Höegh Autoliners lines up green ammonia supply for Aurora Class Written by Nick Blenkey









Höegh Autoliners has entered a partnership with Norwegian green energy provider North Ammonia covering the supply, distribution, delivery, and consumption of green ammonia. It says that the partnership will enable it to meet its commitment, as part of the First Movers Coalition, to power at least 5% of its deep-sea operation with green ammonia by 2030 and its aim for its fleet to consume at least 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia by that same year. The green ammonia is earmarked for use in the company’s ammonia-ready dual-fuel Aurora class pure car truck carriers, eight of which are on order with deliveries set to start from the second half of 2024 (slightly later than the original target date).

The Aurora Class will be powered by a MAN Energy Solutions multi-fuel engine that can run on various biofuel and conventional fuels, including LNG. With minor modifications it can transition to use future zero carbon fuels, including green ammonia.

The Aurora Class vessels will be big as well as green. Designed to carry up to 9,100 cars, the Auroras are designed for future cargo with strengthened decks and enhanced internal ramp systems enabling electric vehicles to be carried on all decks and providing more flexibility for heavier project cargo.

“Securing the supply and delivery of green ammonia from North Ammonia’s planned production facility in Arendal in southern Norway will help us source green ammonia safely, efficiently, and cost-competitively as a first mover and industry frontrunner sailing for sustainability in the maritime sector,” says the company.

“We are receiving positive feedback and strong signals from major car manufacturers in Europe about enabling lower-emission transport of cars from the manufacturing site to the customers. We are excited to be at the forefront of the movement towards a greener, more sustainable future for all,” said Höegh Autoliners’ CEO, Andreas Enger.

North Ammonia was established by Grieg Maritime Group and Arendals Fossekompani in 2021. Its aim is to make green ammonia available at large scale and become Norway’s number one green energy provider for the maritime sector.

North Ammonia has selected the Eydehavn site at the Port of Arendal as the location for production, storage and export infrastructure. The site is both strategically positioned as a pathway to the rest of Europe and an ideal location for green ammonia production with efficient access to the power grid and supply of renewable power. The target for the start of operations is in 2027. The bunkering location for the green ammonia in the partnership with Höegh Autoliners is likely to be in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam Antwerp area. The distribution of the green ammonia to bunkering locations in Europe may be provided by Grieg Maritime’s future ammonia bunkering vessels.