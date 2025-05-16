HD Hyundai’s Chung Kisun in talks with USTR Jamieson Greer Written by Nick Blenkey









As plans for a renaissance in U.S. shipbuilding develop, South Korea’s HD Hyundai , which has already started to cooperate with Huntington Ingalls (HII) is looking to play a role.

Today HD Hyundai’s executive vice chairman Chung Kisun met with U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer for official talks to discuss the need for stronger Korea-U.S. cooperation in shipbuilding — with HD Hyundai also proposing collaboration on port crane manufacturing.

Last month Ambassador Greer announced details of the Section 301 targeted action that is being taken to restore American shipbuilding and address China’s unreasonable acts, policies, and practices to dominate the maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors.”

In addition to the much publicized port visit charges to be imposed on Chinese-owned and Chinese-built ships, they include tariffs on Chinese-built ship-to-shore cranes and other cargo handling equipment, in line with President Trump’s Maritime Executive Order.

During the meeting with Ambassador Greer, Chung discussed HD Hyundai’s ongoing collaboration with HII and proposed concrete areas of cooperation, including joint technology development, shipbuilding cooperation, and skilled workforce training programs. He emphasized the growing need for closer industrial cooperation between the two nations.

Chung also introduced HD Hyundai’s affiliate, HD Hyundai Samho, and its crane manufacturing capabilities while addressing port cranes for the U.S. market. He then proposed the need to strengthen cooperation between the two countries to diversify and stabilize the U.S. port equipment supply chain.

“We deeply appreciate the United States’ commitment to rebuilding its shipbuilding industry,” said Chung. “HD Hyundai stands fully prepared and willing to contribute wherever our capabilities are needed.”