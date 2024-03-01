HAV Design to design zero-emission autonomous ferry quartet for Fjord1 Written by Nick Blenkey









Norway’s HAV Design has won a contract to design and develop four newbuild, zero-emission autonomous ferries for ferry operator Fjord1. To be built at Turkey’s Tersan Shipyard, they will operate on the Lavik–Oppedal ferry route that crosses the Sognefjord, on the northwest coast of Norway, a 20 minute, 5.6 kilometer crossing.

Each 120-meter long vessel will have a capacity of 399 passengers and crew and 120 passenger cars.

Fjord1 was selected to operate the route by the Norwegian Road Authority, which, aiming to take the green ferry industry one step further, set requirements for an increased degree of autonomy and automation.

The ferries will operate with autonomous navigation and with a high degree of automation of vessel functions replacing manual operations. They are to start operating on the route in September 2026. Implementation of automation functions and autonomous systems, including autocrossing and autodocking will take place in 2027, while autonomous navigation will be implemented in 2028. A land-based control center is planned that will monitor and potentially remotely control the vessels.

HAV Design will deliver the ship design and an engineering package for all four autonomous ferries. The ship design is based on a future-oriented operating concept that Fjord1 has developed together with HAV Design.

“When these four ferries have been delivered, HAV Design will have designed 18 electric ferries for Fjord1. While this is a notable number, the environmental and technological profile for these four newbuild ferries represent a major step into the future,” says Jan Magne Goksøyr, vice president sales at HAV Design. “Being allowed to design and develop such highly innovative ferries is a proud moment for everyone at HAV Design,”