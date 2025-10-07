Hanwha picks former PEO Ships Tom Anderson for top new U.S. shipbuilding role Written by Nick Blenkey









U.S. Navy Rear Admiral and former Program Executive Officer, Ships, Tom Anderson has joined Arlington, Va.-headquartered Hanwha Defense USA as president of U.S. shipbuilding.

Anderson served in the U.S. Navy for 34 years, including leadership roles as PEO Ships and acting Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), where he was responsible for acquiring, maintaining and modernizing the Navy’s ships.

Over the course of his Navy career, he served in a variety of industrial, fleet, program office and headquarters assignments in ship design and construction, maintenance, budgeting and requirements for the Navy’s ships, submarines and systems.

In his new role, Anderson will be responsible for the execution of Hanwha’s U.S. shipbuilding programs and shipyard operations, including developing the company’s strategy for future shipbuilding programs as well as building the company’s shipbuilding infrastructure and associated workforce to accommodate future growth.

“Tom has had a distinguished and impactful naval career, and we are delighted to bring his deep industry expertise, creative thinking, and demonstrated leadership to Hanwha,” said Mike Smith, president and CEO of Hanwha Defense USA. “This is a pivotal time for the Navy and U.S. shipbuilding writ large. Tom brings a wealth of experience and unique perspectives that will accelerate the delivery of novel solutions to our customers’ most elusive industrial base challenges.”

“Hanwha’s global defense strategy is focused on our evolution into a multi-domestic company that brings leading technology, deeper partnerships and sovereign capacity to each of the markets we serve,” said Michael Coulter, Hanwha Global Defense president and CEO. “I am excited to welcome Tom to our team as we continue to invest in capacity in the United States.”

Last December, Hanwha—a global conglomerate with a world-class shipbuilding arm—acquired the Philly Shipyard for $100 million. It says that, with the acquisition, it is focused on revitalizing the Hanwha Philly Shipyard as part of its wider goal of increasing U.S. maritime capacity and the U.S.maritime industrial base.

Drawing on its decades of shipbuilding expertise and know-how, Hanwha is making significant investments in expanding its Philadelphia shipyard’s capabilities with technological advancements, workforce training and smart systems, creating significantly more shipbuilding capacity and thousands of new skilled manufacturing jobs in the U.S.