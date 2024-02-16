Gulf LNG Tugs to provide tugs for Texas LNG in Brownsville

Glenfarne Energy Transition subsidiary Texas LNG has selected Gulf LNG Tugs of Texas to build, deliver and operate tugboats at the four million tonnes per annum LNG export terminal it is to construct in the Port of Brownsville,Texas.

Gulf LNG Tugs of Texas is a joint venture of Suderman & Young Towing Company, Bay-Houston Towing, and Moran Towing Corporation.

It is the fourth JV formed by the ownership team to provide tug services to a Gulf Coast LNG project. As we reported previously, the team’s third JV, Gulf LNG Tugs of Brownsville, last September signed construction contracts with Master Boat Builders, Inc. in Coden, Ala., and Sterling Shipyard, in Port Neches, Texas, for each shipyard to construct two tugs to serve the Rio Grande LNG export facility.

Texas LNG says that, in line with its “Green by Design” approach, the tugboats serving its Brownsville LNG export terminal “will be among the most modern, low-emissions tugboats available to serve a facility of this size.”

“The Texas LNG team undertook a comprehensive process to identify a marine service provider that not only matches our commitment to environmental stewardship, but also provides our customers with reliable, cost-effective marine services,” said Brendan Duval, CEO and founder of Glenfarne Energy Transitions. “We are pleased to have Gulf LNG Tugs on board/”

In a joint statement, the Gulf LNG Tugs partners said: “Gulf LNG Tugs is excited to be providing marine services in a long-term partnership with Texas LNG. We are proud to be the exclusive tug operator for LNG vessels to yet another successful LNG project in the Port of Brownsville and look forward to expanding our operations in the port and our presence in the Rio Grande Valley community.”

This news follows Texas LNG’s recent announcement that it has signed a Heads of Agreement with EQT Corporation for natural gas liquefaction services for 0.5 MTPA of LNG, and additionally announced partnerships with Baker Hughes and ABB to help develop the terminal.

Texas LNG says that it expects to close its project financing later this year with construction commencing shortly thereafter.