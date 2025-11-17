Gulf Copper in new agreement to support Ingalls with outfitted structural units Written by Nick Blenkey









Port Arthur, Texas-headquartered Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation reports that it has reached an expanded agreement with HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division to support the construction of Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers for the U.S. Navy.

As we reported earlier, in September, HII announced that it was partnering with shipyards and fabricators in multiple states to grow its throughput and meet the increased demand for ships by the U.S. Navy.

Gulf Copper says that, building on the successful completion of a year-long pilot program, a new contract with HII will see it fabricating select outfitted structural units at its Port Arthur and Galveston facilities.

This expanded agreement is part of a recently executed five-year strategic sourcing agreement with HII, that highlightd Gulf Copper’s ability to execute complex, highly technical projects across multiple shipyard locations while meeting the rigorous demands of national defense programs.

“As a retired Navy sailor who has worked and sailed aboard the very type of vessel we are fabricating, this project is close to home,” said George R. Harris, program manager at Gulf Copper. “To be entrusted by HII with an expanded role on a project of this magnitude is both an honor and a responsibility we take very seriously. It is truly inspiring to support the greatest military in the world, and this effort represents the skill, dedication, and pride of our workforce in helping to keep our service members safe.”

Gulf Copper says that its expanded role in the production of Flight III destroyers reflects the company’s ongoing investments in workforce development and infrastructure and that, with facilities strategically located along the Gulf Coast, it is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of both commercial and government clients.