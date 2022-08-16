Green Yard Kleven to convert two PSVs for ROV support Written by Nick Blenkey









Brazilian subsea specialist Oceânica has signed a contract that will see Norway’s Green Yard Kleven convert two platform supply vessels for operations in Brazil with ROVs and offshore cranes.

The vessels are both of Marin Tekknik MT 6009 design, the 2009-built CF Fortune (MT6009 MkII) and the 2008-built Normand Sira (MT6009 L) — the sale of which was reported by Solstad Rederi AS on August 9.

One is already at Green Yard Kleven, and the other will arrive at the shipyard in the next few days.

“The contract was drawn up in close collaboration with Marin Teknikk AS, and they will now work on design and engineering on the retrofit project,” says Karl Johan Barstad, sales manager retrofit at Green Yard Kleven. “Over the years, the shipyard has built dozens of ships in collaboration with Marin Teknikk, and we appreciate that our good collaboration continues.”

SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS

Green Yard Kleven and Oceânica are commited to sustainable solutions and equipment will be reused in the project. For example, the offshore cranes are used and will be rebuilt to current specifications and to the right delivery time.

“There are many advantages to rebuilding existing vessels, using recycled material, and reusing equipment for the conversions,” says Barstad. “This will save resources and reduce both costs, emissions and the amount of waste —without compromising quality.”

The retrofit is scheduled to be completed towards the end of the year, and work will start immediately.