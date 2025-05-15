Goltens and Qtagg offer new range of diesel engine replacement actuators Written by Nick Blenkey









A lack of replacement actuators for some larger diesel engines and, in some cases, turbines has been a growing problem for both shipowners and land-based facilities. To address the problem, Västerås, Sweden-based Qtagg has teamed with Goltens to offer new actuator units to replace the installed base of obsolete and unsupported models that have reached end of life.

With two marine-approved Qtagg replacement actuators now available – the ASAC 120 and ASAC 420 models – owners and operators can keep their existing large diesel engines in operation for longer, extending their lifetime by years or decades. The actuators come with different kits to facilitate easy replacement of the old models during service upgrades, with commissioning in just one or two days per engine.

The ASAC fuel rack actuators, says Qtagg, “offer a robust mechanical design and have high efficiency gear boxes with zero backlash, offering perfect control of the fuel rack and of the fuel pumps.”

The high-performance repkacement actuators are designed for demanding engine-room and land-based environments with an ambient temperature up to 85°C. The motor in the actuators is brushless and the gear is life-time lubricated, making the actuators totally maintenance and service-free.

Their compact design simplifies retrofit installation, ensuring they can fit in the same space as as any previous actuator. The dimensions and required cabling are compatible with the older Woodward and Heinzmann actuators, as well as actuators from ABB, Wärtsilä, Kongsberg and Nabco/Nabtesco.

The ASAC actuator’s compact size makes it suitable for retrofit to replace Woodward EM80 and EM300 units, or older actuators from ABB, Kongsberg or Nabco/Nabtesco. [Photo: Qtagg]

“I am delighted to announce the launch of these new replacement actuators,” says Tomas Lindqvist, CEO of Qtagg. “Through our partnership with Goltens we have developed retrofit kits that ensure seamless replacement of different actuator types, including Woodward EM80 and EM300 units. The design is very reliable, based on our existing ASAC actuators that have been in the market for over 10 years with a 0% failure rate.”

Goltens CEO Sandeep Seth added: “These new actuators solve a steadily growing problem where it has become more and more difficult to find replacements for retrofitting in both ships and landbased facilities. We’re proud to be able to finally deliver an effective retrofit solution with Qtagg.”

Both new replacement models provide precise control of the fuel rack and high-resolution feedback to the engine governor. They can still be used with analog control, but most applications will use the digital solution with engine governor for propulsion or power-generation control, with on-site or remote surveillance and monitoring.

With digital engine control, even old engines and generators can be operated through sophisticated systems to optimize performance and fuel consumption.