Glosten promotes Peter Soles to principal

Seattle-headquartered naval architecture and marine engineering firm Glosten has announced the promotion of Peter Soles to principal.

Soles joined the company in 2013 after working in tug and deep-sea ship operations and brings this experience to the development of purpose-designed workboats as well as projects focused on tug and barge operation, marine logistics planning, and navigation and ship handling.

Glosten says that Soles brings a unique and valuable perspective to the firm and that, as a principal of business development, he will expand his leadership and client relationships while further enhancing Glosten’s design breadth.

The firm’s design experience includes research vessels, tugs, barges, passenger and car ferries, and special-purpose platforms