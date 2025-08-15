Global Diving & Salvage adds M/V Peregrine to Alaska fleet

Global Diving & Salvage has added the M/V Peregrine to its fleet, a landing craft designed to operate in Alaska’s remote and challenging marine environments.

The 90-foot aluminum-hulled vessel has a 24-foot beam and 720 square feet of forward cargo deck space. It was originally built in 1989 as a 30-foot outboard-powered landing craft by Grayling Marine International. The Peregrine underwent major upgrades in the early 2000s and an extensive refit in 2012 to reach its current size and configuration.

Designed by Peregrine Marine International and modernized to meet current industry standards, the vessel is equipped with a hydraulically operated bow gate and twin 15,000-pound hydraulic winches mounted to a stern A-frame. It offers accommodations for up to 18 personnel, including four staterooms and a captain’s berth, to support extended operations.

The Peregrine’s shallow draft and bow ramp enable it to access remote coastal sites, conduct barge offloading, and maintain station in tidal areas such as Cook Inlet. It is configured to support oil and gas projects, cable laying, diving inspections, offshore maintenance, salvage, mooring installation, scientific research, and cargo transport.

With large working decks, integrated crane and winch systems, and onboard accommodations, the vessel is intended to provide operational capability in remote areas while reducing logistical challenges.

