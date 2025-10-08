Ghostworks zero-emission vessels get CARB certification

Holland, Michigan-based Ghostworks Marine has been certified by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to develop and manufacture zero-emission electric-powered vessels. With this certification, the company is now authorized to offer its innovative electric vessels to both private enterprises and public transit agencies across California, unlocking new opportunities for clean, efficient maritime solutions.

“Our vessels are engineered with a distinct focus on performance, safety, and efficiency,” said Britt Ward, chief naval architect at Ghostworks. “This certification not only allows us to deliver advanced electric-powered vessels, but also aligns with our mission to revolutionize the maritime industry. By contributing to California’s ambitious zero-emission goals, we are excited to push the boundaries of what’s possible in maritime transportation while protecting our oceans and coastal ecosystems.”

CARB oversees the Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE), a state program designed to drive the adoption of zero-emission off-road vehicles. Through CORE, California businesses and government entities apply for vouchers that significantly offset electric equipment costs, making the transition to cleaner alternatives easier and more affordable.

Ghostworks’ electric-powered vessels, including the workboat Minerva and the catamaran ferry ECTO-10, are eligible for CORE incentives, allowing transit authorities and private companies to purchase eco-friendly alternatives to conventional gasoline or diesel-powered ferries and other marine transports. These vessels are designed to meet high-performance demands while drastically reducing harmful emissions and operational costs.

ECTO-10 features a shallow draft catamaran hull and battery-electric dual outboard propulsion for enhanced efficiency and maneuverability, making it well-suited for urban ferry routes. Minerva, built on Ghostworks’ 14-meter M-Hull platform, combines advanced carbon fiber construction with an innovative hull design for unmatched speed, stability, and durability.

“In Minerva, we see great potential for higher passenger or cargo capacities and longer routes,” said Ryon Warren, executive vice president of engineering and innovation at Ghostworks. “We are actively engaged with the industry leader in hybrid diesel-electric propulsion to deliver a uniquely capable vessel into the low-emissions marine transportation space.”