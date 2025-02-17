Gasum charters in new LNG bunkering vessel Celsius

Aiming to fulfill its ambition to increase marine market LNG and bio-LNG availability in northwestern European, Finnish-based energy company Gasum is chartering in a new 7,800 cubic meter bunker vessel, to be named Celsius, that will deliver these fuels to its customers starting in 2027.

The Celsius will be owned by a joint venture between Gasum and Swedish shipping company Sirius Shipping and will be built by the RMK Marine shipyard in Istanbul, Turkey.

Sirius Shipping and Gasum have a long history together, as Gasum has been the charterer of the Sirius-owned LNG bunker vessel Coralius since 2017 and Sirius has been managing Gasum’s bunkering vessel Seagas since 2012.

Sirius says that experience from the success of the Coralius have contributed to the new vessel’s design, with larger cargo capacity, lower fuel consumption and low emission technologies. It will be equipped with a hybrid battery solution for peak shaving, both for main and auxiliary engines and as a safety backup.

Image: Sirius Shipping

The vessel will also feature a 27.7 MW gas combustion unit that will enable it to perform cool down and warming up services to the fuel or cargo tanks of other vessels. This, says Sirius, is a service that the market has been waiting for.

Designed by Sirius in collaboration with Sweden’s FKAB Marine Design, Celsius will have the following main particulars;