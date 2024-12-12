Freire wins diver support vessel contract

Vigo, Spain-based Freire Shipyard will be well known to Marine Log readers as a builder of a range of specialized vessels. Now it has won its first Spanish Navy contract. Awarded in an open tender in which several other Spanish shipyards competed, it will see the yard build a new diver support vessel.

The vessel, equipped with cutting-edge technology, will have a length of more than 30 meters, a beam of 9 meters, a range of 500 nautical miles, and a capacity for 30 crew members

The estimated delivery date is set for the second quarter of 2026

Destined for Spain’s Military Diving School, the diver support vessel has been ordered as part of the process of modernization and replacement of auxiliary units of the Spanish Navy.

The vessel will feature eco-friendly technologies that will optimize fuel consumption and reduce emissions.

Additionally, it will be equipped with advanced technology, such as a side-scan sonar, an autonomous vehicle (AV), and a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) capable of exploring depths of up to 900 meters, providing exceptional capabilities for carrying out complex underwater operations.

Founded in 1895, four generations later the Freire family remains the sole owner of the company.

Currently, the shipyard is dedicated to the construction and repair of high-tech steel vessels of up to 155 meters in length, including oceanographic and research ships, fishing vessels, luxury expedition vessels, megayachts, offshore support vessels, and patrol boats.