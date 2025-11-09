Freire Shipyard lays keel for Spain’s new diver support vessel Written by Nick Blenkey









Spain’s family owned Freire Shipyard has laid the keel for the diver support vessel (NC 739) that it is building under its first contract awarded it by the Spanish Navy.

The new vessel, over 30 meters length and with a range of 500 nautical miles, will play a key role in the training activities of the Spanish Navy’s Diving School (Escuela Militar de Buceo, EMB) at the Navy Diving Centre (Centro de Buceo de la Armada, CBA)

“The design and construction of the diver support vessel by Freire Shipyard represents an excellent opportunity to strengthen collaboration with private shipyards and to reaffirm the Spanish Navy’s commitment to developing a strong national industrial and technological base. To date, we are very satisfied with the results achieved and with the way in which the shipyard has adapted to the specific requirements and standards of the Navy,” said Rear Admiral Francisco Antón Brage, Deputy Director of Engineering at the Jefatura de Apoyo Logístico (Logistics Support Headquarters, JAL) and the Dirección de Ingeniería y Construcciones Navales (Directorate of Naval Engineering and Construction, DIC).

“The keel laying of the NC 739 marks a milestone for Freire Shipyard and the beginning of our collaboration with the Spanish Navy, which we hope to strengthen through future projects. It is a privilege to support the institution in building this diver support vessel, which will enhance its autonomy, efficiency and operational capabilities,” said Marcos and Guillermo Freire, general managers of the shipyard.

State-of-the-art vessel for diver training and instruction

The new vessel (EAB) will be a specialized platform designed to assist the Navy’s Diving School (EMB) in the training of all diving disciplines. It will be equipped with state-of-the-art systems such as DP-2 dynamic positioning, a hyperbaric chamber and a wet bell, enabling it to carry out deep diving operations and underwater interventions at depths of up to 90 meters.

Image: Freire Shipyard

The incorporation of the EAB will enable the Navy’s Diving School (EMB) to carry out its duties more effectively, helping the Spanish Navy to maintain its leading position as a national and international reference in diving training.

Located in the city of Vigo and founded in 1895, Freire Shipyard began the construction of steel-hulled vessels began in the early 1960s, and since then has built more than 280 steel vessels for customers in more than 25 countries.



Today, the shipyard is dedicated to the construction and repair of high-tech steel vessels up to 155 metres in length, including oceanographic and research vessels, fishing vessels, luxury mega explorer yachts, offshore support vessels and military patrol vessels.