Foiling ferry specialist Vessev names John Scott chairman of its board

Auckland, New Zealand-based foiling e-ferry pioneer Vessev has appointed John Scott as chairman of the board.

Most recently, Scott was CEO at self-service payment technology company Invenco and prior to that had spent 14 years at marine electrics specialist Navico in various executive positions, playing a key role in its acquisition by the Brunswick Corporation in 2021.

Vessev’s momentum is rapidly accelerating. Production of its 10-passenger VS—9 foiling ferry has already begun with the first vessel now in commercial service operated by the largest ferry operator in New Zealand – Fullers360 (see earlier story)..

“We are thrilled to welcome John as chairman of the board,” said Vessev CEO Eric Laakmann. “He is a highly accomplished leader with a proven track record of building and scaling exceptional companies across all stages of growth. With 25 years of global experience spanning operations, design, supply chain, technical development, procurement, and delivery, his expertise is both extensive and invaluable.

“In the marine industry, John has played a pivotal role in multiple acquisitions and investment rounds, bringing a wealth of strategic insight,” Leakmann continued. “He joins Vessev at a defining moment, as our first product enters commercial service, and I have no doubt that his leadership will be instrumental in advancing our mission to propel a more livable world.”

“I’m excited to be joining the Vessev team and contributing in any way I can,” said Scott. “The work this team is undertaking represents a paradigm shift for the entire marine industry, one that will, in time, become the norm. With physics on our side, success is simply a matter of overcoming technology hurdles, after which progress will follow naturally.”

While the initial VS—9 is configured for premium transportation experiences, the platform has been designed from the start to be flexible and scalable. Being a catamaran with a flat wing-deck from bow to stern presents many different options for configuration.

Utilizing the design of the VS—9, Vessev is already working through further enhancements to the vessel’s performance and planning larger foiling vessels with the capacity for more passengers and suitable for a range of routes.