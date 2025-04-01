FMD’s new Pit Stop strategy accelerates engine maintenance for Navy ships Written by Nick Blenkey









Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), an Arcline Investment Management company, reports that it has created a new blueprint to accelerate engine maintenance that is helping the U.S. Navy reduce deferred maintenance and increase operational availability. FMD’s defense new Pit Stop strategy has delivered impressive results through successful execution on USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), USS Ashland (LSD 48), USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), and USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), demonstrating that with advanced planning and effective use of resources, engine overhauls can be completed in as fast as 26 days.

“Imagine taking your car in for an internal repair, only to be told it won’t be ready for a week or two because the technicians don’t know what parts are needed until they open it up. That’s the issue with the traditional ‘open and inspect’ approach to ship engine maintenance,” said George Whittier, CEO of Fairbanks Morse Defense. “Without an accurate scope before disassembly, ships are out of commission longer than planned, often due to unexpected maintenance or the need for long lead-time parts. The Navy can’t afford that kind of downtime.”

The U.S. Navy’s surface ships are dealing with a growing backlog of deferred maintenance, which reached $2 billion in 2023, according to the Government Accountability Office’s 2025 report on Navy Surface Ships. Delaying routine maintenance directly impacts operational readiness, increases the risk of costly repairs down the line, and shortens a ship’s service life. This is particularly concerning when the Navy needs every ship in the fleet to be operational.

In collaboration with the U.S. Navy, Fairbanks Morse Defense has proven its results-driven Pit Stop strategy on four LSD class vessels. These ships were selected because frequent maintenance delays led to deferred repairs and cost overruns. The pilot showed a substantial improvement in maintenance efficiency while also enhancing budget forecasting, resource allocation, and long-term engine performance monitoring, demonstrating that this approach boosts individual vessel readiness and strengthens overall fleet capability.

“The Pit Stop strategy is a scalable solution that significantly reduces both downtime and costs,” said Whittier. “We’re applying proven lean manufacturing methods to engine maintenance. By preassembling kits with critical OEM-certified parts—ones we know should be replaced during an overhaul—our technicians can quickly swap them out, keeping the ship operational. This approach minimizes downtime, prevents unexpected delays, and cuts engine maintenance from months down to just a few weeks.”

A key element of the Pit Stop strategy is FMD’s position as the only OEM to source and certify essential components that meet the supplier’s rigorous standards without supply chain impediments. For the Pit Stop pilot programs, both ship’s service diesel generator (SSDG) and main propulsion diesel engine (MPDE) parts were sourced from the decommissioned USS Whidbey Island, refurbished, certified, and quickly installed, reducing procurement delays and ensuring a swift turnaround. These parts were then returned to FMD’s service center for inspection, refurbishment, and certification, and subsequently used as part of the preassembled parts kit installed on the next LSD engine.

Additionally, FMD’s field experience led to the creation of supplementary kits with critical spare components not typically included in standard packages. These “contingency” parts allow technicians to address unexpected issues without causing delays, ensuring maintenance stays on schedule. Following work onboard, FMD recapitalizes the removed components by refurbishing these parts to prepare for the next Pit Stop execution. Recapitalizing parts reduces the risk of supply chain challenges.

The Pit Stop strategy allows the Navy to schedule complex engine overhauls during regular continuous maintenance periods instead of extended depot-level overhauls, which can last up to 18 months or even two years. On the USS Ashland, three ship SSDGs were overhauled in under 26 days each. Similarly, the USS Pearl Harbor completed an SSDG overhaul in less than 26 days, significantly faster than the traditional timeframe. USS Oak Hill saw two MPDEs overhauled nearly simultaneously over a 52-day period, each in 35 days, compared to the traditional timeframe of 120 days or more.