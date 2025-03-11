FMD selected to supply main propulsion engines for T-AO 214

General Dynamics NASSCO has awarded Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) a contract to build and deliver the main propulsion diesel engines for the Military Sealift Command’s future USNS Dolores Huerta (T-AO 214).

The USNS Dolores Huerta is the 10th vessel in the John Lewis-class of fleet replenishment oilers. It will be powered by two 12V 48/60 CR main propulsion engines and two 71 32/44 CR service diesel engines, all manufactured at FMD’s Beloit, Wisconsin, facility.

Each engine will feature a common rail fuel injection system which improves fuel atomization and combustion efficiency.

Victory at sea begins in the engine room

“Fairbanks Morse Defense understands that victory at sea begins in the engine room,” said George Whittier, CEO of Fairbanks Morse Defense. “Over the years, we’ve been honored to work with the military in delivering reliable engines built on proven technology, and we hold that responsibility with the utmost seriousness. Our commitment remains steadfast: to equip every ship in the U.S. fleet with the most advanced equipment and technologies, ensuring our sailors can successfully fulfill their mission to protect the freedom of the seas.”

Engine delivery for the USNS Dolores Huerta is scheduled for late 2026. Fairbanks Morse Defense has previously supplied engines for T-AO 205 through T-AO 211 and is currently working on engines for T-AO 212 and T-AO 213.

John Lewis-class oilers, also known as T-AO 205-class, have the capacity to carry 162,000 barrels of oil and a significant amount of dry cargo, providing vital fuel supplies to the U.S. Navy’s carrier strike groups.