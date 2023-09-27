FMD adds new product and services capabilities

Continuing to expand its product and service capabilities, Beloit, Wis., based Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) has reached new agreements with Hingham, Mass., based Massa Products Corporation and Spain’s Industrias Ferri S.A.

An exclusive North American maritime defense agreement with sonar and ultrasonics specialist Massa, sees FMD expanding its service capabilities for sonar transducer systems, cables, and connectors.

Industrias Ferri S.A. is a leading manufacturer of deck equipment and auxiliary machinery. A new sales and service agreement with the Spanish company will bolster FMD’s ability to provide U.S. Navy, Military Sealift Command, and U.S. Coast Guard customers with OEM equipment, parts, overhauls, and other services for accommodation ladders, gangways, and other deck machinery.

“Massa Products Corporation is excited to collaborate with FMD,” said Dawn F. Massa Stancavish, president/CEO & CINO at Massa. “We feel that competency is our bond at a time when our Navy needs to count on the industry to deliver high-quality reliable products and services in real-time.”

“Ferri is dedicated to providing high-quality manufacturing and support to the maritime industry. We have developed our technical expertise for over 50 years, and we look forward to bringing this knowledge and skill to our new collaboration with Fairbanks Morse Defense,” said Patricio Fernández, CEO, Industrias Ferri S.A.

In addition to providing support for turnkey service solutions for Fairbanks Morse Defense customers, Massa and Ferri will have access to FMD’s global network of highly trained field service technicians and the defense contractor’s strategically located service centers.

“Massa and Ferri are highly respected leaders in their fields, and our collaborations with them increase our ability to respond quickly to our customer’s needs with the right parts, services, and maintenance so they are always mission ready,” said Jay McFadyen, CCO and president of FMD Services.