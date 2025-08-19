FlyTahoe e-ferry project included in Tahoe Regional Transportation Plan

FlyTahoe’s proposed cross-lake electric ferry, the Candela P-12, has been highlighted as a key environmental improvement project in the Lake Tahoe Regional Transportation Plan. The project aims to ease traffic congestion, cut emissions and protect the lake’s clarity.

Lake Tahoe draws more than 15 million visitors annually, with heavy congestion during peak seasons and winter road closures. Traffic emissions and road sediment threaten the lake’s water clarity, adding to regional mobility and environmental challenges.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA), a bi-state agency with federal authority, adopted the “Connections 2050 Regional Transportation Plan” in July. The plan identifies FlyTahoe’s water transit network, centered on the P-12 ferry, as a key waterborne transit concept for the Tahoe region.

FlyTahoe’s inclusion in both TRPA’s Environmental Improvement Project list and the new transportation plan positions the project to help reduce vehicle miles traveled, emissions and road sediment, while improving community connections around the lake.

The transportation plan was developed over four years with input from more than 10,000 residents, governments, tribal nations and agencies. According to FlyTahoe founder and CEO Ryan Meinzer, inclusion also introduces the project into the federal transportation planning framework, which could open eligibility for federal funding.

“We’re deeply humbled to be highlighted by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency,” Meinzer said. “TRPA’s leadership reflects our shared vision: to preserve the beauty of Lake Tahoe while better connecting its shoreline communities.”

The Candela P-12 ferry, already operating in Stockholm, has shown it can cut commute times, boost ridership and outperform diesel ferries in cost and passenger experience, while operating without wake, noise or emissions. FlyTahoe said the technology could also improve economic resiliency and emergency response capacity in the region.

Subject to regulatory approval, FlyTahoe plans to introduce the P-12 as its flagship vessel, supporting goals for environmental protection, multimodal mobility and shoreline connectivity around Lake Tahoe.