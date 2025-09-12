First vessel uses new GPA lay berth, fast tracking schedule by 12-15 hours

Georgia Ports has officially started its new lay berth fast track routing process for container vessels entering the Port of Savannah and designed to optimize Savannah River transit for inbound vessels to Garden City Terminal.

Vessel sailing schedules are one of the most important operating performance metrics for ocean carriers’ success in their global fleets. Many variables impact a vessel’s sailing schedule such as weather, port congestion and cargo issues so any time vessel operators can make better time is welcomed.

Georgia Ports lay berth option enables inbound ships to temporarily dock at Ocean Terminal – which is nearby to the larger Garden City Terminal – and then move quickly into a berth at Garden City Terminal as soon as another ship departs. This pre-staging area near the next open berth enables ships to accelerate port discharge and loading operations.

Using the lay berth option enabled the first ship to use it, the CCNI Arauco, a Maersk Gemini Service vessel, to start work at 1900 hrs on Thursday, September 11, 2025. If this lay berth option were not available, it would have had to start operations at 0700 hrs Friday, September 12.

“This lay berth, combined with our eight start times for ship labor, creates exciting new possibilities for ships to stay on schedule or make up time. We want to thank Maersk for their leadership as the first customer to use it. This is a gamechanger for GPA and our BCOs (beneficial cargo owners) who will benefit greatly with it,” said Griff Lynch, president and CEO of Georga Ports.



The lay berth option allows GPA to work two more ships per week which increases berth utilization. The key point of the lay berth is the reduction in berth idle time from 12-15 hours down to three hours.