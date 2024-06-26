First Venture Global LNG carrier is on the water Written by Nick Blenkey









The Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in Geoji-si, South Korea, has launched the first of the nine LNG carriers acquired during their construction phase by Arlington, Va., headquartered U.S. LNG export terminal operator Venture Global LNG. The vessels are being built at three South Korean shipyards. Six will have a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters each and three a cargo capacity of 200,000 cubic meters each.

The first of the nine, the 174,000 cubic meter Venture Gator features best-in-class environmental and efficiency technology and will be primarily fueled by Venture Global’s liquefied natural gas.

The Venture Gator and progressively the fleet’s other eight ships will commence serving custpmers in Europe and Asia beginning this fall.

“Venture Global is proud to have launched our first ship, the Venture Gator at SHI in Korea,” said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global. “President Biden has committed to increasing LNG supply into Europe and we are pleased to be in a position to continue to support these efforts with a fast-growing shipping fleet, wholly owned, operated and controlled by Venture Global. With these ships, we will increase the security of natural gas supply, through low-cost LNG delivered directly to allies across the world,”

The Venture Gator showcases clean technologies for transporting LNG that include a new hull design; onboard boil-off gas reliquefaction, hull air-lubrication and an auxiliary shaft generator.