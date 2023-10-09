Fireaway names Jim Dickinson EVP global sales

MInneapolis, Minn., based Fireaway Inc. has hired James (Jim) Dickinson as its executive vice president of global sales, based in Dubai, U.A.E. where he resides with his wife and two daughters.

Dickinson began his career in the fire protection industry from a chemical manufacturing background at Great Lakes Chemical Company in the early 2000’s. He has worked with Honeywell Life Safety, Firetrace, and Reacton Fire Protection, in progressively responsible sales roles, all based in Dubai, where he resides with his wife and two daughters and is vice chairman of the Dubai Hurricanes rugby club.

“Jim and I worked together back at Great Lakes Chemical,” said Fireaway president and CEO Lance D. Harry, PE. “I know Jim to be a fantastic sales leader and I’m confident he will help us continue the growth trajectory of the overall Fireaway business moving forward.”

Fireaway is the manufacturer of the Stat-X range of advanced condensed aerosol fire suppression solutions. Stat-X units are non-toxic and eco-friendly with zero ozone depletion, zero atmospheric life, and zero global warming potential. They are deployed in a broad range of applications, including in marine machinery spaces and electrical compartments. They are capable of being thermally, manually, or electrically operated by industry-standard control panels.