Fire on Marlin Luanda extinguished after 6 hour battle

After a long fight by its crew and Indian Navy firefighting specialists, the fire on the Trafigura-chartered tanker Marlin Luanda has been extinguished. As we reported previously, the fire broke out in one of the cargo holds when the vessel was struck yesterday by a missile fired from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen.

Today, Trafigura said:

“We are pleased to confirm that all crew on board the Marlin Luanda are safe and the fire in the cargo tank has been fully extinguished. The vessel is now sailing towards a safe harbor. The crew continues to monitor the vessel and cargo closely.

“We would like to recognize the exceptional dedication and bravery of the ship’s master and crew who managed to control the fire in highly difficult circumstances, as well as the essential assistance provided by Indian, United States and French Navy vessels to achieve this outcome.

“No further vessels operating on behalf of Trafigura are currently transiting the Gulf of Aden and we continue to assess carefully the risks involved in any voyage, including in respect of security and safety of the crew, together with shipowners and customers.”

#IndianNavy's Guided missile destroyer, #INSVisakhapatnam, deployed in the #GulfofAden responded to a distress call from MV #MarlinLuanda on the night of #26Jan 24.

The fire fighting efforts onboard the distressed Merchant Vessel is being augmented by the NBCD team along with… pic.twitter.com/meocASF2Lo — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 27, 2024

According to reports, the 11,000 dwt Marlin Luanda was carrying a cargo of naphtha when struck by the Houthi missile and images released on X (formerly Twitter) by the Indian and French navies give an indication of the intensity of the fire before it was brought under control.

WARSHIPS FROM THREE NAVIES RESPOND

Naval vessels responding to the Marlin Luanda included the USS Carney (DDG 64) which earlier that day (Jan.26) had itself been the target of a Houthi missile which it successfully shot down. The others were the French FREMM frigate Alsace and the Indian Navy destroyer INS Visakhapatnam. Ten Indian Navy personnel with specialist fire fighting equipment embarked the tanker and, after six hours of battling the fire along with the Marlin Luanda crew of 22 Indians and one Bangladeshi, brought the fire under control.

The Marshall Islands flagged tanker is managed by London headquartered Oceonix Services Ltd.

“This intolerable and illegal attack on maritime shipping is the latest on innocent people and global trade,” said U.K. Secretary of Defence, Grant Schapps. “It is our duty to protect freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and we remain as committed to that cause as ever.”