Fincantieri’s Ancona shipyard launches Viking Mira

Viking Mira, the newest ocean ship for Torstein Hagen-led Viking (NYSE: VIK) was launched today at the Fincantieri’s Ancona Shipyard. The ship is scheduled to debut in spring 2026, offering itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

The ceremony, which marks the ship’s transition to the final outfitting phase, was attended by Gilberto Tobaldi, director of the Ancona Shipyard, and Gastone Lazzari, new building site team manager for Viking.

With a gross tonnage of approximately 54,300 tons, Viking Mira will feature 499 staterooms and accommodate up to 998 passengers on board. The vessel is categorized as a small cruise ship segment and is part of the Viking ocean fleet, all built by Fincantieri.

“In our view, together with Fincantieri we have created the world’s most elegant fleet of small ocean ships—and the float out of the Viking Mira marks yet another important milestone as we continue to grow our fleet,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman and CEO of Viking. “As we prepare to welcome her in 2026, we are proud to offer even more opportunities for curious travelers to explore the world in Viking comfort.”

The long-standing relationship between the shipowner and Fincantieri currently includes a total of 28 ships, counting in those already delivered, those on order, signed contracts, and recently secured option agreements.

All Viking ships are built in accordance with the latest international regulations on navigation and safety and are equipped with high-efficiency engines and advanced exhaust gas treatment systems.

The Ancona shipyard is one of the Fincantieri Group’s most strategic production hubs. Covering an area of 360,000 square meters, it has a production capacity of 60,000 GT, lifting systems of up to 500 tons, and hull construction capabilities of 1,200 tons per month. Since 2009, 20 vessels have been delivered, thanks, says Fincantieri, to the “daily commitment of approximately 3,700 workers from various nationalities, backgrounds, and generations, united by a shared and tangible industrial goal.”

The shipyard plays an active role in Fincantieri’s Operations Excellence program, which entails the introduction of advanced technologies, robotics, and AI to increase efficiency and improve work quality.