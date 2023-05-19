Fincantieri Marinette Marine books fourth Constellation-class contract

The Navy has awarded Fincantieri Marinette Marine a $526,293,001 contract for detail design and construction of the fourth Constellation-class guided-missile frigate, FFG 65.

FMM received the contract for the first-in-class Constellation-class frigate in April 2020. Construction on the first frigate began in late August last year in Marinette, Wis., and FMM is scheduled to deliver that ship, the future USS Constellation, in 2026.

“We at Fincantieri Marine Group are proud to lead the Constellation program, and along with our partners and suppliers, we remain committed to building tomorrow’s Navy,” said Marco Galbiati, CEO of FMG.

The Constellation-class frigates have been developed from FMM parent Fincantieri’s FREMM frigate platform, the backbone of a 10-unit program for the Italian Navy that Fincantieri is currently completing.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri, stated: “Our commitment is to support the largest Navy in the world with a ship that represents the highest possible degree of innovation. We look specifically at the digital profile of the vessels, in terms of cybersecurity and data analytics, two fundamental fronts for the industrial competition of the future.”