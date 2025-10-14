FERRIES 2025: Community connections at the core of ferry success Written by Heather Ervin









Marine Log’s 38th annual FERRIES Conference, taking place November 4–5, 2025, in the New York City area, will highlight how collaboration and communication between ferry operators and the communities they serve can drive lasting success.

A session titled “Beyond the Dock: How Community Engagement Drives Ferry Success” will examine how public outreach, local partnerships, and communication strategies are shaping the future of ferry operations across the United States.

Moderated by Jeffrey Brault, vice president of global public affairs for Hornblower Group, the panel will feature Maddie Phillips, vice president of marketing for Hornblower’s City Ferry Division; Bob Lawler, regional vice president and general manager for Boston Harbor City Cruises, which operates the MBTA’s ferry services; and Connie Smith, community outreach manager for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority.

Panelists will discuss how community partnerships have influenced service planning, expansion, and branding; how feedback loops between operators and the public help prevent costly missteps; and how social media has become an increasingly important tool for connecting with riders and building local trust.

Other discussion points will include the balance between affordability and operational realities, how ferries have become part of broader community identities, and how operators can leverage engagement both onboard and online to become more integrated within public transit networks. The panel will also explore how community relationships are evolving as ferry operators pursue new technologies, sustainability goals, and funding models.

The session aligns with the broader mission of FERRIES 2025, which serves as North America’s premier event for the fast-growing ferry market. This year’s conference will feature case studies and presentations from ferry owners, operators, designers, and policy experts addressing hybrid, hydrogen, and electric propulsion; advances in vessel operations and safety; and strategies for improving ridership and efficiency.

Attendees will also gain insight into how operators are managing changing regulations, cybersecurity concerns, and workforce challenges while meeting growing passenger expectations for cleaner and more connected ferry systems. In addition to its educational sessions, the conference offers extensive networking opportunities with shipyards, equipment suppliers, and government and port representatives from across North America.

Marine Log’s FERRIES 2025 will be held November 4–5, 2025, in the New York City area. The final early bird registration discount ends Friday, October 17, with attendees able to save $200 by registering before the deadline.