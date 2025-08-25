FERRIES 2025: 16 years with America’s first hybrid-electric ferry

Marine Log’s 38th annual FERRIES Conference, taking place November 4–5, 2025 in Jersey City, N.J., will feature a standout session highlighting nearly two decades of hybrid-electric ferry operations and their influence on today’s maritime sustainability movement.

Capt. Ryan O’Rourke of Rivers of Steel and Ryan Bishop, director of ferry marine solutions, U.S. & Canada, Siemens Energy, will co-present “Pioneering Sustainability: 16 Years at the Helm of America’s First Hybrid-Electric Passenger Vessel.”

A Vessel Ahead of Its Time

Built in 2006 and delivered in 2009, the M/V Explorer was the United States’ first hybrid-electric passenger vessel. For 16 years, O’Rourke has commanded the Explorer, overseeing its operational performance, maintenance evolution, and public engagement. His presentation will reflect on the vessel’s historical significance, the challenges of operating pioneering technology, and the lessons learned that continue to shape today’s green maritime practices.

Owned and operated by Rivers of Steel, the Explorer is more than a vessel—it is a platform for community connection. Docked along Pittsburgh’s North Shore at the headwaters of the Ohio River, it serves as the world’s first “green riverboat” designed to LEED standards, offering sightseeing cruises, student STEM workshops, educational tours, and private events. Its mission extends beyond transportation, promoting regional tourism, industrial heritage, and environmental education.

From Past to Future: Hybrid Evolution

Building on O’Rourke’s operational insights, Bishop will connect the Explorer’s legacy to the evolution of modern hybrid ferry solutions. His presentation will showcase how early breakthroughs in propulsion and vessel design are driving today’s advancements in sustainable ferry technology, offering valuable context for operators and policymakers looking to invest in hybrid systems.

Why It Matters

This joint session will give attendees a rare peer-to-peer view of what hybrid technology has delivered in real-world passenger operations over nearly two decades. Beyond performance data, the Explorer’s story underscores how maritime assets can engage communities, advance environmental stewardship, and inspire innovation.

Whether you’re an operator, policymaker, technologist, or shipyard leader, this presentation promises actionable insights into the long-term impacts of hybrid propulsion and its role in shaping the ferry industry’s future.

Marine Log‘s FERRIES 2025 will bring together ferry operators, shipbuilders, regulators, and technology leaders from across North America and beyond. Returning this year as the event’s official association sponsor is SNAME.

Top Reasons to Attend FERRIES 2025

Discover real-world case studies from innovative ferry projects across the globe;

Explore cutting-edge technologies, including hybrid, hydrogen, and electric propulsion;

Learn how to fund, launch, and scale next-generation ferry operations;

Connect with leaders in ferry operations, design, construction, and policy; and

Stay ahead of evolving regulations, cybersecurity threats, and safety requirements.

