FERRIES 2024 highlighted industry collaboration in Seattle

The 37th annual Marine Log’s FERRIES 2024 conference, held in Seattle, brought together over 230 attendees, including nearly every ferry operator from Washington, Oregon, British Columbia, and Alaska. The event, which took place from October 28-30, featured a diverse range of stakeholders—from ferry owners and operators to shipyards, naval architects, suppliers, and government agencies—highlighting the growing importance of collaboration and innovation in the ferry sector.

This year’s FERRIES 2024 conference was the largest of its kind ever held on the West Coast and focused on pressing issues facing the industry, including sustainability, technological advancements, and operational challenges. Keynote sessions and panels featured experts discussing topics such as the future of zero-emission ferry technology, green funding opportunities for ferry operators, and the latest developments in hydrogen fuel cell-powered vessels.

WETA’s Jeff Powell moderates a panel on the country’s first zero-emission high-speed ferries.

A major highlight of the conference was a session on the “First Zero-Emission High Speed Ferries in the U.S.”, which explored pioneering efforts to incorporate sustainable practices into ferry operations. Another key discussion, “Strategies for Ferry Operators to Access Green Funding,” provided attendees with practical advice on securing financial support for environmentally friendly projects.

The conference also featured presentations on operational challenges, such as “Managing Chaos as a Small Ferry Operator,” which offered strategies for dealing with the complexities of running smaller operations, and “Best Practices for Handling Seasonal Ridership Challenges,” which provided solutions for boosting passenger numbers during peak seasons.

EV Maritime’s Michael Eaglen and Capt. Maggie McDonogh, owner of Angel Island Tiburon Ferry, met at a ferry conference and are now building a new ferry.

Gary Lynch, publisher of the conference’s organizing entity, Marine Log, emphasized the quality of the program and the impressive range of speakers, noting the importance of such events in bringing the ferry community together. He highlighted the strong sense of shared learning and the focus on practical solutions for the industry’s most pressing issues.

“I’m very proud of the Marine Log team for producing another outstanding conference,” said Lynch. “The program and roster of speakers were top-notch, the venue was superb, and everyone took advantage of the endless networking to make essential business connections. If you’re in the ferry industry, this is the event you need to attend.”

As the event concluded, participants were left with a renewed sense of purpose and a commitment to continued collaboration in the face of an evolving transportation landscape. The insights and connections made during the conference are expected to shape the future of the ferry industry, with many looking forward to future discussions and innovations.

The next Marine Log’s FERRIES 2025 conference is scheduled for November 3-5, 2025, in the New York City area.