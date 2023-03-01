Farra Marine orders seven Incat Crowther designed CTVs

Dublin, Ireland, headquartered crew transfer vessel (CTV) owner and operator Farra Marine has placed an order with Singapore-based Penguin Shipyard International that will see it double its fleet to a total of 14 vessels.

The new CTVs are Incat Crowther designed WindFlex-27 series catamarans. When their deliveries are completed, by early 2024, all but one of the CTVs in Farra Marine’s fleet will be Incat Crowther-designed, Penguin-built vessels.

Farra Marine services the U.K. and European offshore wind industry and the new WindFlex-27s have been customized to meet its special operational requirements, following discussions between Farra Marine CEO Martin Rice, Incat Crowther and Penguin.

“When we were selecting a supplier to help expand our fleet, it was important to partner with companies that had the capability and expertise to deliver, as well as one who was willing to genuinely listen to our unique needs and requirements,” said Rice. “Incat Crowther and Penguin jointly met our every requirement.”

The WindFlex-27 features Incat Crowther’s resilient bow technology

“The result of this collaboration is seven new vessels that are truly tailored to our operations in European waters,” he added.

The WindFlex-27 features a high deadweight capacity (50 tonnes), plus seating for up to 24 passengers and Incat Crowther’s resilient bow technology, designed to ensure safe and efficient operations in up to 2 meter significant wave height. The system enables personnel transfers in up to 1.75 meters significant wave height.

For the 2023 series, the WindFlex-27 will be powered by IMO Tier III Volvo Penta D16 main engines, which represents a significant step forward in emissions reduction.

The vessel’s main deck features a spacious passenger lounge, a wet room and ample toilet facilities. There are three large, protected cargo zones in front of the deckhouse.

The upper deckhouse features the wheelhouse, a crew mess and pantry, and a bathroom. The hull below the main deck is fitted with sleeping quarters for four crew, including two bathrooms.

The seven new CTVs are expected to be delivered to Farra Marine in 2023 and early 2024.

SPECIFICATIONS