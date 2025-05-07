Fairlead launches CVC arm to accelerate U.S. maritime renaissance

With the reintroduction of the SHIPS for America Act and a Trump executive order calling for restoration of America’s maritime dominance, the mood in American maritime is more optimistic than it has been in decades.

Now, Portsmouth, Va.-based marine engineering, manufacturing and ship repair specialist Fairlead has launched a corporate venture capital (CVC) arm. Called Fairlead Ventures, its focus is on strengthening the U.S. maritime industrial base through strategic investments in dual-use technologies, advanced materials and supply chain innovation.

Fairlead says the formation of the CVC arm underscores its long-term commitment to revitalizing American shipbuilding capacity and securing domestic maritime supply chains. Aligned with national security and industrial policy priorities, Fairlead Ventures will partner with founders and startups delivering transformative capabilities in naval architecture, autonomy, propulsion systems, logistics optimization and digital shipyard technologies. The goal is to modernize infrastructure, shorten construction timelines and reassert U.S. leadership on the high seas.

“America’s maritime advantage is a national imperative,” said Fairlead Chair and CEO Jerry Miller. “With Fairlead Ventures, we are catalyzing the innovation ecosystem necessary to modernize our shipbuilding infrastructure, support the next generation of naval and commercial vessels and restore American maritime dominance for decades to come.”

Fairlead Ventures will focus on early- to growth-stage companies, especially those enhancing resilience in defense manufacturing, accelerating lead times in naval construction and enabling commercial viability of next-generation maritime platforms. Fairlead brings not only capital but also deep sector expertise, customer access and infrastructure to accelerate deployment and scale.

Fairlead notes that the launch comes at a pivotal moment as geopolitical tensions, constrained industrial capacity and global supply chain shifts highlight the urgency of revitalizing the U.S. maritime sector. Fairlead’s CVC initiative will act as a force multiplier for strategic public-private collaboration.

“Fairlead’s customers long have benefited from our innovations in power, controls and energy systems for naval combatants,” said Fairlead president Fred Pasquine. “Fairlead Ventures is more than just an investment platform — it’s our commitment to backing the entrepreneurs and technologies that will strengthen readiness, resilience and innovation across the U.S. Navy and Department of Defense.”

Fairlead Ventures plans to begin investing in the third quarter of 2025 and will prioritize technologies aligned with Department of Defense modernization goals, commercial maritime decarbonization and the revitalization of critical shipyard capabilities.