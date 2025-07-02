Everllence names Stefan Eefting its new head of Americas Written by Nick Blenkey









The executive board of Everllence (the former MAN Energy Solutions) has appointed Stefan Eefting as its new head of Americas. Eefting took up his new role July 1st, succeeding Mahesh Joshi who is retiring .

Originally educated as a marine engineer in Bremerhaven, German native Eefting is an Everllence veteran who has worked in a variety of management positions over three decades with the company, most recently as long-serving senior vice president and head of PrimeServ Germany.

He holds a degree in marine engineering from the Bremerhaven University of Applied Science and his early career included completing an apprenticeship at Lloydwert Bremerhaven and sailing as a marine engineering cadet with Hamburg Süd.

Dr Uwe Lauber, CEO of Everllence, said: “The Americas is a dynamic, key market for Everllence where we offer a full product portfolio and after-sales service support in line with our holistic decarbonization solutions. With Stefan’s great experience and leadership shown over many years at Everllence, we look forward to him applying his talents to continuing Mahesh’s great work and further expanding our success in the Americas in a sustainable manner.”

Everllence now supports key industries in reducing emissions that are difficult to avoid. The company develops marine and power-plant engines, as well as retrofit solutions that reduce CO2 emissions with climate-neutral fuels. The company’s large-scale heat pumps decarbonize the heat supply of cities and industrial plants worldwide, while technologies for carbon capture and storage ensure the safe removal of unavoidable CO2 emissions from industrial processes. As a manufacturer of electrolyzers for the production of green hydrogen, the company is also part of the global hydrogen ramp-up through its subsidiary, Quest One.