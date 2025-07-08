Everllence books order for 1,000th ME-GI engine

Marking a two-stroke engine milestone, Dr. Uwe Lauber, CEO of Everllence, recently presented Hapag-Lloyd’s CEO, Rolf Habben Jansen, and managing director fleet, Silke Lehmköster, with a plaque commemorating the company’s order for an Everllence B&W ME-GI dual-fuel engine – the 1,000th ME-GI ever ordered by the market. The engine, a 7G95ME-GI type, is bound for a container vessel currently under construction at Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. where it is designated as hull #1721.

In the ceremony, which was held at Hapag-Lloyd’s Hamburg headquarters, Habben Jansen said: “We are proud to mark this milestone with our partner, Everllence. The order for the 1,000th ME-GI engine reflects our commitment to decarbonising global supply chains. Dual-fuel technologies like the ME-GI are a key step on our journey to a low-emission fleet and support our ambition to drive change across the industry.”

Dr Lauber said: “Considering that the strongest interest in the ME-GI engine has come from the container segment, it is fitting that this significant milestone should be reached with an order from such a prestigious container player as Hapag-Lloyd. On the path to net-zero, the marine industry needs pioneers and Hapag-Lloyd is leading the way by example.”

Lauber continued: “2025 has seen a large increase in ME-GI orders as methane makes for an excellent transition fuel on the way to decarbonising shipping. The ME-GI’s market-leading efficiency and technological maturity – as well as lowest methane slip – have confirmed its status as the marine industry’s default, dual-fuel, methane-fuelled engine.”

The ME-GI engine was originally introduced in 2014, since when it has been broadly accepted by all marine segments, with the first containership applications being in the two Marlin class containerships built by GD NASSCO for TOTE Maritime, the first of which, the Isla Bella, was delivered in 2015.