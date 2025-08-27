Everllence books landmark ammonia engines order

Höegh Autoliners has placed a landmark order for ammonia-burning Everllence B&W ME-LGIA engines. The four 7S60ME-LGIA (Liquid Gas Injection Ammonia) dual-fuel engines will be delivered to an undisclosed Asian shipyard in connection with the construction of four 9,100 CEU (Car Equivalent Unit) Aurora-class pure car/truck carriers (PCTCs).

All Aurora Class vessels are certified with DNV’s “ammonia ready” and “methanol ready” notations – making them the first in the PCTC segment capable of operating on carbon-neutral ammoni

Everllence views the order as signaling a new era for clean propulsion in global shipping and says that HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. will build the engines in South Korea.

Höegh’s Aurora Class will be the largest and most environmentally friendly PCTC ever built, further accelerating Höegh Autoliners’ decarbonization efforts and setting a new standard for more sustainable deep-sea transportation. Being the first in the PCTC segment to receive DNV’s ammonia-ready and methanol-ready notations, the Auroras will also be the first to be ready to operate zero-carbon ammonia propulsion with Everllence-designed main engines.

Sebjørn Dahl, chief operations officer, Höegh Autoliners, said: “The engines are the beating heart of our vessels, and we take it as a clear mark of confidence that Everllence has chosen us to install some of the world’s first two-stroke ammonia engines on our final four Aurora Class vessels. With nearly 100 years of industry experience, Höegh Autoliners is proud to be among the first companies selected to pioneer this important transition together with Everllence. This collaboration underscores their trust in us as a reliable frontrunner in the shift to zero-emission shipping. Reaching zero is a shared ambition, and Everllence plays a vital role in helping us realize our goal of operating our large PCTC vessels on zero-carbon fuels from 2027.”

Bjarne Foldager, head of two-stroke business at Everllence, said: “This order – one of several ammonia pilot-projects we have in China, Japan and South Korea – gives us encouragement that we are on the right path, as does the widespread industry interest in our progress. We have adopted a responsible, safety-first approach to developing this engine on account of ammonia’s particular risk-profile, and are confident that ammonia will ultimately become one of three major, alternative fuels in the market along with methanol and methane.”

Christian Ludwig, head of two-stroke sales and promotion at Everllence, said: “We have now been running our two-stroke ammonia test engine since 2023 and can confirm that the ME-LGIA’s combustion is right where we want it. Using the Diesel principle, the ME-LGIA engine concept has many of the same merits as our existing dual-fuel engines that already entered operation over a decade ago. Inspired by these engines, we are – among other innovations – using the same sealing-oil design for the fuel-booster injection valves as this has proven to be particularly important and efficient. By end-2026, we tentatively expect to have a small number of demonstration projects on the water to enable a commercial market introduction of the G50-, S60-, G60-, G70- and G80-bore ME-LGIA engines based on positive service experience.”