Everllence and Meyer Re partner up on methanol

Meyer Re, the Meyer Group’s central hub for all its service offerings, has established a strategic partnership with Everllence to advance maritime methanol retrofit solutions.

The partnership aims to develop a comprehensive roadmap outlining the technical and operational steps required for the transition to methanol as a primary fuel source. This includes vessel retrofitting, infrastructure development for methanol fueling, and the establishment of industry-wide safety standards and best practices.

The collaboration focuses on the retrofitting of existing Everllence four-stroke engines and vessels powered by them, providing a practical and scalable solution for shipping companies transitioning towards greener fuel alternatives.

“By concluding this partnership frame agreement, we are laying the foundations for strong, trusting, and sustainable cooperation – a joint path to and for a greener future” says Bernd Siebert, head of retrofit & upgrade at Everllence. ‘With our methanol retrofit packages, we offer our customers an economically attractive opportunity to convert their older engines to a future-proof engine type. Together with Meyer Re, we will now develop a holistic concept for retrofitting the entire ship system.”

CRUISE SHIPS

The Meyer Group shipyards specialize in cruise ship construction and Henning Jongebloed, head of sales at Meyer Re, adds: “The challenges for cruise ships are substantial. Retrofitting cruise vessels is a relatively new concept, as these ships function like small cities with complex subsystems. A holistic approach is necessary – changing an engine or fuel alone is not enough. That’s why teaming up with experienced partners is crucial to ensuring that the entire system functions seamlessly, including energy production.”