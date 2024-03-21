Evergreen’s Ever Top is first neopanamax to get CCS retrofit Written by Nick Blenkey









CCS retrofitting continues to pick up pace. ClassNK has granted its “SCCS-Full” 1 class notation to the Evergreen neopanamax Ever Top. The notation signifies that the vessel is now equipped with an onboard CO2 capture and storage (CCS) systems, making it the first containership in its category to be CCS retrofitted with such systems.

The CCS systems retrofitted on the Ever Top were designed and developed by Shanghai Marine Diesel Engine Research Institute and were installed at China’s Huarun Dadong Dockyard Co., Ltd. (HRDD).

ClassNK reviewed the system components and the installation plan, aligning with its comprehensive “Guidelines for Shipboard CO2 Capture and Storage Systems.” The risk assessment through Hazard Identification (HAZID) and the onsite installation process were also examined. Following confirmation of compliance with the relevant requirements, the ground-breaking “SCCS-Full” notation was duly granted the Ever Top.

Masaki Matsunaga, corporate officer / director of plan approval and technical solution division, ClassNK said, “As the crucial action of first movers, ClassNK deeply respects the ambitious and practical application of CCS systems taken by Evergreen and involved parties to advance GHG abatement technology implementation. It is our great honor to be a part of this outstanding collaboration, and we are committed to supporting proactive initiatives toward decarbonization by providing appropriate standards, surveys, and certifications.”