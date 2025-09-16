Everett Ship Repair acquires Puget Sound’s largest dry dock

Everett Ship Repair LLC (ESR), Everett, Wash., has just announced the acquisition of the floating dry dock, Hercules.

The dry dock was towed from San Diego (where it previously operated as the NASSCO Lifter)by Baydelta using its tug Delta Deanna, a tug built by ESR sister company Nichols Brothers Boat Builders.

Hercules is now the largest dry dock in Puget Sound and represents a major milestone in ESR’s commitment to expanding regional ship repair capacity for commercial and government operators across the West Coast.

The Hercules significantly expands ESR’s capabilities, allowing the company to accommodate larger vessels than ever before. With a lifting capacity of 35,000 LT, an inside beam of 135 feet, and a length of 820 feet, the dry dock will enable the safe docking of some of the West Coast’s largest ships. This acquisition reinforces ESR’s position as a critical resource to the West Coast maritime industry and strengthens its ability to serve the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard, continued support of Washington State Ferries and a wide range of commercial vessels.

“The arrival of Hercules marks a new era for Everett Ship Repair,” said Gavin Higgins, CEO of Everett Ship Repair. “This dry-dock is not just an investment in our company—it’s an investment in the region’s maritime infrastructure and supports the re-balance of the country’s military to respond to the challenges of the Indo-Pacific theater. Having the Hercules right here in Everett means we can better support the growth of our shipyard, the needs of our customers, and the economic vitality of the community.”

Dry dock trio

Hercules joins Everett Ship Repair’s other two drydocks, the Faithful Servant (7,500LT) and the Emerald Lifter (1800LT). ESR has built a reputation for high-quality ship repair and conversion services since its founding. It says that the addition of Hercules to its fleet of floating dry docks underscores ESR’s commitment to innovation, growth, and service excellence. The dry dock will be starting operations in October following the recertification of the dry-dock’s crane and commissioning of all of the dry-dock’s systems following the sea tow.

The Hercules will not only enhance ESR’s operational capacity but will also create new employment opportunities in the region. The shipyard anticipates a significant increase in its skilled workforce, supporting family-wage jobs for welders, pipefitters, electricians, machinists, and other maritime professionals. This expansion aligns with ESR’s long-term strategy to invest in people, infrastructure, and capabilities that sustain the Pacific Northwest’s vital maritime industry.

“We’re proud to carry forward the legacy of the Hercules,” added Jon Shaton, ESR’s general manager. “This dry dock has already served the industry well, and now, as part of Everett Ship Repair, it will continue to play a critical role in keeping ships safe, reliable, and operational for years to come.”