Elizabeth Bouchard is new SNAME executive director

The Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SNAME) has appointed Elizabeth Bouchard as its new executive director. She is the 15ᵗʰ person to serve in this capacity since the organization’s founding in 1893 and took up the role at SNAME Headquarters on July 1, 2024, succeeding Valerie Hutnan.

Bouchard comes to the society from International Registries, Inc. (IRI), where she served as senior vice president (SVP), regulatory administration. IRI provides administrative and technical support to the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Ship Registry, the third largest ship registry in the world. As SVP, Bouchard led and managed a cross-cultural team (including personnel in Greece) responsible for implementing international regulations — including those of the International Maritime Organization and the International Labor Organization — for a fleet of more than 5,600 vessels. She also served as Deputy Commissioner of Maritime Affairs for the RMI Maritime Administrator, representing the RMI at international treaty negotiations.

Throughout her career, including in roles as a consultant to major energy and shipping companies, Bouchard analyzed, formulated, and developed maritime and environmental policy and regulations aimed at safeguarding crews, vessels, and the environment. She advised clients and other stakeholders on how to pragmatically meet new and changing requirements.

Bouchard started her career at the Transportation Institute, a non-profit organization that promotes the interests of the US maritime industry ands where she first engaged in educational and outreach activities with the US federal and state governments.

She holds a BA in biology from Kenyon College and a MA in marine affairs from the University of Virginia. She is a member of the Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA), the Project Management Institute; and the Rotary Club of Great Falls, Va. She is also a guest lecturer at the University of Rhode Island’s Marine Affairs Program.

Bouchard was selected as the result of the efforts of a SNAME Ad Hoc Executive Director Search Committee consisting of SNAME President Rick Spaulding, President-elect Richard Mueller, Past Presidents Suzanne Beckstoffer and Andrew Kendrick, and Vice President of Finance Paul Roden.

“We are very pleased to welcome a woman of Elizabeth’s professional maritime expertise and accomplishments to SNAME,” said Spaulding. “She brings years of experience and relationships with leaders in vessel operations; regulatory and policy development; business and employee development; and financial management to SNAME. I feel confident that we made the right choice in our selection of Elizabeth for this role and look forward to welcoming her aboard.”

“I am both honored and excited to join this renowned institution,” said Bouchard. “I believe the Society serves a central role in furthering the interests of maritime professionals and businesses worldwide, and I Iook forward to working with the SNAME leadership and administrative team to further our outreach, engagement, and collaboration as we enter our 130ᵗʰ year of operation.”