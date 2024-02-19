Eidesvik orders world’s first methanol-fueled CSV

Norwegian shipowners Eidesvik Offshore and Agalas have placed an order at Turkey’s Sefine Shipyard for a state-of-the-art, battery-hybrid methanol-fueled CSV (construction support vessel). It will be owned by an entity to be named Eidesvik Agalas AS, with Eidesvik holding a 50.1% majority stake, with the remainder owned by Agalas, which last year ordered its first vessel, an advanced offshore cable layer, at Sefine.

Set for deliver in 2026, the newly-ordered methanol-fueled CSV will be equipped to perform inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) work. Upon delivery, it will enter into a 3 to 5-year time charter with Reach Subsea. Full management of the vessel, including crewing, will be provided by Eidesvik.

Developed by Agalas and NSK Ship Design (whose parent NSK Group is one of the owners of Agalas), the new vessel measures 99.9 meters in overall length with a breadth of 21 metres and can accommodate 100 people. It is equipped with a 150 tonne heave-compensated crane and has a deck area of approximately 900 square meters she is well-suited for conducting IMR and construction work.. In addition, Eidesvik Agalas AS has been granted options for 4 additional vessels.

Eidesvik has a long history as a pioneer in demonstrating new emission-reducing technology. The company was a first mover within the adoption of LNG and battery technology in offshore vessels. With its newest addition to the fleet, Eidesvik will once again push boundaries with the vessel’s methanol engines and battery hybrid system designed to make it the world’s most environmentally friendly vessel in its operating segments.

Eidesvik and Agalas see the timing for the vessel as excellent, as demand for vessels in the subsea market is about to outpace supply. They also expect significant growth in offshore wind this decade.

Eidesvik Agalas AS has options at Sefine to build an additional four of the methanol-fueled CSVs,

Eidesvik Offshore CEO Gitte Gard Talmo (L) and Agalas CEO Mats Nygaard Johnsen (R) see the timing for the new methanol-fueled hybrid CSV vessel as excellent. [Photo: Eidesvik Offshore] ​

“This new asset aligns perfectly with our strategy, which is founded on sustainable shipping solutions and long-term partnerships with our clients. The versatile vessel is designed to meet the demands of both the oil & gas sector and the offshore wind industry. This flexibility increases our capabilities and competitiveness in the future energy mix,” says Eidesvik Offshore CEO and president Gitte Gard Talmo.

“Teaming up with Eidesvik on this opportunity allows us to combine the strengths of two Norwegian shipowners and create a world-leading vessel that integrates functionality, green technology, and highly skilled personnel,” said Agalas CEO Mats Nygaard Johnsen