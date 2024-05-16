ECOLOG has an LCO2 carrier design ready for shipyard tenders Written by Nick Blenkey









Athens-headquartered carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (CCUS) specialist ECOLOG has taken its plans to build a fleet of liquified CO2 carriers another step forward. It now has an LCO2 carrier design ready for tendering at shipyards worldwide.

The design has been developed in collaboration with Finnish-headquartered China Merchants Group member Deltamarin.

According to Deltamarin the LCO2 carrier design is intra-EU, short range, low pressure, and shallow draft.

Deltamarin says that, to optimize the vessel for LCO2 transportation, various solutions were studied in the initial design stage, including different configurations of the cargo containment and handling system, taking into consideration the effect of the wide variety of CO2 compositions.

To help minimize the vessel’s environmental footprint, LNG dual fuel propulsion, shore power (AMP), and wind assistance have been integrated into the design.

In a LinkedIn post today, ECOLOG says that its head of shipping, Panos Deligiannis and Deltamarin’s Mauri Harki “did an excellent job working through all the details of this design to produce a versatile and efficient carrier with a shallow draft and low carbon footprint” and that “these vessels will provide some of the lowest cost transportation of low pressure CO2 in Europe.”

ECOLOG, which like LNG carrier operator GASLOG is part of the Ceres Shipping group, already has an industry first ISM Document of Compliance (DOC) for the operation of LCO2 carriers. The DOC was awarded the company earlier this year by ABS on behalf of the Bermuda flag administration.