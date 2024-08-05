Echandia Marine opens new Washington State marine battery production facility

In response to a rapidly increased demand in the U.S. maritime electrification sector, Swedish marine battery system pioneer Echandia Marine AB recently celebrated the grand opening of its new production facility in Marysville, Wash., where attendees included Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and the Mayor of Marysville, Jon Nehring, important customers, and representatives from the local business community

Echandia’s multiple references include providing the batteries for the world’s first fully electric ship handling tug, the Sparky, and a fleet of commuter ferries in Copenhagen, Denmark,

The company says that the U.S. government, shipowners, and operators are increasingly recognizing the financial and environmental benefits of reducing or eliminating dependence on fossil fuels.

“The U.S. market holds immense strategic importance for us, and this represents a pivotal step in our rapid expansion,” said Echandia Marine CEO Fredrik Hellström. “We extend our sincere gratitude to the Washington State Governor’s office and Washington Department of Commerce for their invaluable assistance and guidance.”

“Washington is leading the world’s high-tech revolution, putting people to work on solutions that will change the world for the better,” said Gov. Inslee. “And Echandia will continue that right here in Marysville, putting brilliant Washingtonians to work and accelerating the decarbonization of maritime transport.”

Echandia says that Washington’s favorable business environment and proximity to key customers played central roles in its decision-making process and that it will begin the hiring process for several important positions within a few weeks.