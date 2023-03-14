Eastern Shipbuilding authenticates keel of new auto and passenger ferry Written by Nick Blenkey









Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc.’s Allanton Shipyard in Panama City, Fla., last week hosted the keel authentication ceremony for a new 302-foot auto and passenger ferry (ESG Hull 228) it is building for the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company.

Based in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the company is a subsidiary of McAllister Towing and Transportation Company and operates services on a 15-mile route across Long Island Sound between Bridgeport and Port Jefferson, N.Y. Its history dates back to 1883, with its first president being legendary circus proprietor, and Bridgeport resident, Phineas Taylor Barnum.

New ferry is based on two previous auto and passenger ferries built by ESG

The ferry now under construction at Eastern Shipbuilding (ESG Hull 228) is based on the company’s currently in service P.T. Barnum and Grand Republic auto and passenger ferries. Each with a capacity of up to 120 vehicles and 1,000 passengers, both were built by ESG.

Steel cutting for ESG Hull 228 commenced in January 2023 and a delivery is scheduled for 2024.

“We have been doing business with McAllister for more than 30 years. We are very proud that we have earned their trust with a gold standard that repeat customers like Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company and McAllister expect from a shipyard. We look forward to adding another state-of-the-art auto and passenger ferry to their fleet,” said ESG CEO and Chairman Joey D’Isernia.

“The Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company is pleased to renew our long-standing relationship with Eastern Shipbuilding Group in building a new state-of-the-art vehicle and passenger ferry for service across Long Island Sound. The new build will join a fleet which includes two other vessels previously built by Eastern: the P.T. Barnum (1999) and the Grand Republic (2003). We look forward to the arrival of an exceptional high-quality vessel that will serve our customers, our crews and our company for many years to come,” said Fred Hall, Vice President and General Manager of Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company.

