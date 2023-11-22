DRS hybrid drive system successful in sea trials of Korea’s first FFX-III future frigate

Arlington, Va., headquartered Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) reports that the Republic of Korea Navy’s first Ulsan-class Future Frigate experimental Batch-3 (FFX-III) has successfully completed sea trials. DRS provides the hybrid electric drive propulsion system for the ship. Featuring quiet, compact, advanced permanent magnet propulsion motors, it supports the ship’s anti-submarine warfare (ASW) mission with less noise generation and superior fuel economy.

This sea trial follows the delivery of eight shipsets of the DRS hybrid electric drive for the Daegu-Class FFX-II frigates.

“The successful and timely testing was an important phase of this program, which demonstrates our continued success and collaboration with Hyosung Corporation, Korean shipbuilding HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI), and the ROK Navy,” said Jon Miller, Leonardo DRS naval power systems senior vice president and general manager. “I’m proud of our engineering team, who demonstrated superb expertise, technical skill, and professionalism to prove the system, operation, and overall performance of the first Ulsan-class FFX-III frigate.”

The 10-day sea trial, which took place in August , marked a significant milestone in the development and testing of the Ulsan-class FFX-III. Conducted in the Sea of Japan, the trial showcased the vessel’s exceptional performance, economy, safety features, and its ability to meet and exceed all performance requirements. The ROK Navy plans to begin deployment of the ship immediately. DRS will proceed with production of five additional shipsets for the FFX-III program.