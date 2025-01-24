DNV, HD Hyundai Mipo and KSOE sign MoU on digital twins Written by Nick Blenkey









DNV has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HD Hyundai Mipo (HMD) and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE). The focus is on developing standards for testing electric powered vessels by using digital twin-based criteria and procedures.

The collaborative project aims to resolve issues related to the integration of highly complex vessel systems for electric propulsion. Utilizing hardware in the loop (HiL) testing via digital twins of the different systems enables integration tests to be performed both earlier in the process and on a much broader and deeper level.

Ensuring the accuracy of the tests requires confidence in the digital assets. Together DNV, HMD and KSOE are working on the verification of these digital assets. Utilizing DNV verified digital assets, will facilitate the integration process. In addition, when systems from multiple suppliers are tested together, having the same requirements and HiL test procedures ensures the reliability of the testing.

Kitae Kim, head of quality management, HD Hyundai Mipo, said: “Through this technical collaboration we aim to establish clear and practical digital twin-based testing procedures and standards. These can foster broader industry participation and ensure the reliability of results. In doing so, we hope to safeguard the performance and safety of ship systems and lead in building a digital twin ecosystem for the shipbuilding industry.”

Byoung Hun Kwon, head of the electrification center/digital technology research lab, at HD KSOE, said: “We have proactively developed and implemented digital twin technology, including HiL, to safeguard the performance and quality of vessels, achieving world-class advancements in virtual commissioning technology. This collaboration marks a pivotal milestone, uniting HD Hyundai Mipo, HD KSOE, and DNV to drive digital innovation in the shipbuilding and marine industry.”

Andreas Kristoffersen, head of approval center, Korea at DNV Maritime, said: “This MoU highlights HMD, KSOE and DNV’s commitment to driving digitalization in the maritime industry. By adopting digital twin-based testing for complex systems, we are working together to shape the future of maritime operations and set new industry standards for safety and performance.”

The project will also focus on maintaining the digital assets throughout the life-cycle of the vessel to maximize their value over the long-term. With verified assets, component models could also be used in a “plug-and-play” manner as different systems are introduced into the simulation space or updated over time.

This initiative sets out to build a foundation for leveraging class-verified digital assets to support more comprehensive and earlier HiL testing. It aligns with DNV’s Data-driven Verification (DDV) notation, which has been developed to ensure reliable performance of complex systems.