Derecktor Mamaroneck delivers hybrid research catamaran

Recently delivered to the University of Vermont, the R/V Marcelle Melosira is the fourth vessel built by Derecktor Shipyards, Mamaroneck, N.Y., to incorporate hybrid systems supplied by BAE. It is named for Marcelle Leahy, wife of retired U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy,who championed the Clean Water Act and helped secure significant funding to support the project, the University of Vermont, and the state. The hybrid research catamaran will serve as a floating classroom and laboratory, enabling advanced research operations and hands-on educational programs.

“Senator Leahy has shown unwavering support for environmental research and education that benefits Vermont and Vermonters,” said UVM President Suresh Garimella. “His decades of commitment to the improvement and preservation of water quality in the Lake Champlain watershed have made our region healthier and our future brighter. The senator’s stewardship of the research vessel project will allow UVM researchers to continue their important work well into the future.”

Designed by Chartwell Marine and built by Derecktor in collaboration with UVM and Chartwell, the 19-meter (64 foot) hybrid research catamaran has been built to fulfill the functions outlined by UVM’s Rubenstein School of Environment & Natural Resources. These include low emissions, low fuel burn rates, a stable and safe platform for research, high maneuverability, and the ability to tow trawls, sleds, and plankton nets. The vessel will also facilitate the launch and recovery of scientific equipment, small remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), and sediment sampling devices.

Chartwell Marine says that its hybrid propulsion solution, which incorporates a Corvus Energy Storage System. is powered by two Cummins QSB 6.7 306 hp diesel engines and two BAE AC traction motors, will enable all-electric operation for trips less than two hours in duration, which represents 60% of all current UVM voyages.

Photo: Derecktor Shipyards New York

The RV Marcelle Melosira is equipped with dual control stations to maximize operability, and offers a large interior space and an expansive exterior aft deck area. Constructed of aluminum, it is designed to operate on Lake Champlain in up to 1.5-meter significant wave height conditions.

Vessel dimensions are:.

Length Overall 64.76 feet

Length waterline 62.06 feet

Beam overall 18.99 feet (excluding fender)

Draft (Operating) 4.89 feet

Air Draft 17.20 feet

“The new hybrid electric vessel is one of the first of its kind for research and teaching, fully equipped to expand UVM’s cutting-edge world-class research, deliver hands-on education programs to students of all ages, and welcome the public to learn about the mysteries, wonders, and significance of our great Lake Champlain,” said Jason Stockwell, director of the Rubenstein Ecosystem Science Laboratory.

UVM, through its strategic vision “Amplifying Our Impact,” is committed to research initiatives that strengthen healthy environments and societies. The construction of the RV Marcelle Melosira aligns with this vision, and the vessel’s arrival at the Rubenstein Ecosystem Science Laboratory on Lake Champlain this year will mark an important milestone in advancing scientific exploration and education.

“We are gratified to be part of this project and to continue to contribute to the advancement of hybrid vessel technology,” said Mark Donahue, Director of Development Derecktor Shipyards New York. “This unique research vessel will not only serve as a platform for scientific exploration but also foster the education of future scientists and engineers.”